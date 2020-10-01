Mallika Sherawat Shares Details About Hollywood Project In Her Throwback Thursday Post

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat, on Thursday, October 1, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her character from her recent Hollywood project, Politics of Love. The actor expressed that she had an amazing experience while shooting for the film. Not only that, but her Hollywood project has a political edge added to it.

Mallika Sherawat's Throwback Thursday photo

Mallika’s throwback Thursday photo sees her look ravishing in a red and white strapless dress. The body-hugging dress becomes flowy from her waist. With stripes detailing it perfectly gets around her toned physique. Minimalistic makeup and wavy hair left open completes the look of the Murder actor.

However, the twist is that she can be seen holding an enormous poster of former American president Barack Obama. Moreover, Mallika also described intriguing details of her character while sharing the picture. In her upcoming project, Politics of Love, she will essay the role of Aretha Gupta, who is obsessed with the first Black president of the United States. The actor also described that she ‘had a ball’ while filming the movie. Take a look at the picture shared by her here:

A still from my American film #politicsoflove , where I play Aretha Gupta who’s obsessed with President Barack Obama. Had a ball shooting it

Fans react

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the actor lauded the diva with appreciatory comments. While some dropped smileys, other hailed Mallika using fire emoticons. Here’s a glimpse of how fans are reacting online:

In other news, the actor who always stays connected with her fan army, previously motivated fans towards fitness. She often indulges into sharing benefits of Yoga on Instagram and in one of her recent post, she was seen dressed in a pink Nike sports bra and black shorts. Stretching her body, the actor stated the benefits of it mentioning that the posture helps the natural weight of the body to work. Check out the photo shared by her here:

On the professional front, Mallika was last seen in the web series Boo Sabki Phategi. She played the role of Haseena, the walking ghost in this Ekta Kapoor production.

