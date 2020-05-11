Manav Kaul Shares His Monotonous Quarantine Routine With Fans Amid Lockdown

As the entire world is in a complete lockdown state, Bollywood stars are finding it difficult to while away their time at home. Tumhari Sulu actor Manav Kaul shared a picture on Social media and described his quarantine routine. Manav revealed his routine including binge-watching, eating, sleeping, and asked his fans what should he do now for the rest of the lockdown days.

Manav who is active on social media these days penning his thoughts on life after lockdown. He wrote several poems and stories to express his emotions. Recently, Manav shared a monochrome picture on his Twitter handle where he can be seen wearing a vest and posing for a camera. Manav who seems to get bored of sitting at home shared his everyday routine with fans which included doing mundane household chores, binge-watching, cooking, sleeping. In the end, though he asked his fans what to do and later himself answered the question by writing, "repeat."

Sometime back, the Jolly LLB 2 actor expressed his emotions on lockdown by comparing it with animals who are caged and are used as a source of entertainment. The amazing heart-wrenching video forced Twiteratis to wear on their thinking caps.

The actor narrated his thoughts with a beautiful video where he expressed how with the current situation he feels like a monkey who is trapped within the four walls and people out are expecting him to entertain. The actor shared a small video along with his voice-over where he can be heard describing his nightmare where he saw himself thirsty and on a search hunt for water.

This sudden thought woke him up from his sleep and made him ponder about those animals who are caged and might be dreaming about walking freely in the jungle. He said that amid the lockdown when he roams around the entire house and at last stand out in his balcony for some fresh air, he feels like a monkey in a zoo who is being teased by the people, thrown stones at so that he jumps and entertain people outside.

