Amsterdam: Restaurant Makes 'quarantine Greenhouses' For Customers Amid Pandemic

A restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands has introduced ‘quarantine greenhouses’ so as to enable customers to maintain social distancing. Coronavirus has deeply affected the Netherlands and stringent measures have been imposed to curb its spread. However, balancing the concept of 'eating out' and social distancing, the restraunt named Mediamatic ETEN is serving a four-course vegetarian menu to customers in their personal greenhouses.

According to reports, the innovative concept is on trial as of now with services being offered only to the family and friends of staff. However, the company on its website claimed that all upcoming reservations were sold out. In addition to this, the restaurant is also following proper measures like waiters wearing gloves and face shields, food being served in longboards to eliminate proximity between customer and staff, international media reported.

Over 42,627 cases reported

Owing to the emerging threats from the novel coronavirus, there are speculations, that this kind of restaurant could become the new social norm. Coronavirus has infected 42,627 people out of whom 5,440 have died across the dutch territory as of now. According to reports, the Netherlands is set to relax lockdown measures and re-open elementary schools on May 11. Earlier this month, the Dutch government announced plans to slowly reopen the Netherlands as the sultry has been recording low numbers of daily cases. The ease in restrictions will reportedly begin with the opening of some close contact professions and moving forward the restrictions will be lifted throughout the summer.

However, the government also announced that fitness centres, saunas, sports club canteens, and casinos will be allowed to operate again from September 1 onwards and even contact sports and indoor sports can resume without audiences from September 1 onwards.

