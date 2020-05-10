Travis Scott Is Spending Quality Time With Daughter Stormi During Quarantine

Amid the fear of the coronavirus spread, Travis Scott is spending his time with daughter Stormi Webster. The father-daughter duo has been spending a lot of quality time with each other has certainly brightened up their fans' days. While the tensions of COVID-19 increase, fans seem to wonder whether it will affect the father-daughter duo? Here is what Travis Scott did so that he could spend time with his daughter.

Travis Scott's ‘daddy-daughter time’ with Stormi during quarantine

It was reported that Travis Scott is having a lot of quality time with is the daughter. It was reported that Travis is not quarantined with Kylie and Stormi. But before meeting his daughter, Travis spent a few weeks in self-isolation to make sure that he was safe and then went to meet her. It is also reported that he has stopped by to check in on both of them every now and then.

It is reported that Travis Scott has been stopping over there all the time and makes sure that he spends quality time with Stormi as he is not sure on how long he will stay at home due to quarantine. It was reported that Travis is meeting very few people who he knows are not infected. It was also reported that he still is making music and playing video games with his pals with all the necessary precautions in mind. It was reported that in this time of crisis he has made his family the number one priority.

Travis Scott had recently taken to his Instagram to share a picture of playing basketball with Stormi. In the video Travis Scott shared, Stormi Webster looks adorable as she is dressed in grey and cream overalls topped with a white t-shirt. She also sported a cute little bun on top and also had her own basketball. She is seen trying to score a basket just like her father Travis Scott did. Take a look at the video here:

