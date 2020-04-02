Mandana Karimi Stresses Over Family Being Stranded In Iran Due To Coronavirus

Mandana Karimi in a recent media interview revealed that her family that includes her mother, two brothers, and a close friend have been stranded in Iran for the past 60 days. She exclaimed that the situation of people in Iran is worse because the authorities are not supporting the people. In the interview, she revealed that during her video chats with her family she realised that there is a shortage of medicine and hand sanitisers in the localities. She also stressed upon the shortage of healthcare services and revealed that even tests (coronavirus) aren’t available.

Further in the interview, Mandana Karimi revealed that the community has taken things up on their hands, and have imposed lockdown in the area. She exclaimed the situation is bad in Iran, however, her community is trying to handle things and ensure hygiene amongst the people. She revealed that the community has made a hand wash station outside the open shops.

Meanwhile, back in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus. Madana Karimi who lives in Mumbai has been managing to take care of her health during the coronavirus lockdown. In the same interview, Mandana Karimi revealed that she is learning new things, for instance, she learned how to package chicken and vegetables. Mandana Karimi, who has two dogs at her Mumbai residence, spends most of her time with them. Here's what Mandana Karimi is up to during coronavirus lockdown:

