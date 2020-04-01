Deepika Padukone Reveals The First Thing She Will Do After Coronavirus Lockdown Lifts

Deepika Padukone is spending her time during the coronavirus lockdown in her house in Mumbai with husband and actor Ranveer Singh. As per an article in an entertainment website, the actor was asked in a recent interview what she will do first when the current situation comes under control. In an emotional reply, Padukone said that she will go and meet her family.

Deepika Padukone misses her family

Deepika Padukone was asked what is the first thing that she plans to do once the quarantine is over. Deepika Padukone's family stays in Bangalore. Deepika Padukone talked about how she was already scheduled to visit Bangalore. She was supposed to meet her family and then go on to completer schedule for director Shakun Batra's film.

Deepika said that they were going to be out for 2 months and that made her decide that she would meet her parents first. She wants to see them in flesh and blood after the coronavirus pandemic situation is under control. Meanwhile, Deepika has been entertaining her fans by sharing how she is spending her time in quarantine.

The actor recently shared a picture which shows various labels along with a label maker. These labels have names of kitchen and food items. The actor, in the caption, revealed that she is doing this just in case it was not clear enough. She is also called herself a 'Wannabe Marie Kondo'. Marie Kondo is a Japanese organizing consultant.

Deepika Padukone is all set to start shooting for Shakun Batra's next untitled film. She will also be a part of the official remake of the movie The Intern. It will star Rishi Kapoor alongside Deepika.

