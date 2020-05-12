Mandira Bedi Recalls Vir's 'Chhota' Days As She Makes Risotto For Him Amid Lockdown; Watch

While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by airing shows like Ramayan, Bollywood celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, Mandira Bedi took to her Instagram handle to share a video of cooking risotto and pasta for her son.

Mandira Bedi, who enjoys a decent fan following on social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to share a video, featuring her son watching as she cooks him some risotto. In the video, Mandira Bedi says "So, making some Risotto. You know Vir, when you were Chhota, all you wanted to eat was dal chawal. The way I convinced you to have risotto was, I used to call it Italian dal chawal or Italian khichdi. Creamy tomato sauce. I can't wait to get a bite of this one." With the video shared, Mandira Bedi wrote: “Had fun making pizza and risotto at home! Italian khichdi as Vir called it!". Take a look at the video shared:

Mandira often treats her fans with inside pictures and work announcements. Bedi recently took to her Instagram handle to share some motivation with a picture amid the on-going global catastrophe. In the picture shared, Mandira had written: "But without the dark, we would never see the stars". Take a look at the picture:

On the professional front

Mandira Bedi, who made a debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's much-acclaimed blockbuster Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, is currently singing to the tunes of success, as the actor's recent movies have worked wonders at the box office. Mandira was last seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho, which follows the story of an undercover cop, who gets embroiled in a battle with warring criminals who want to acquire a "black box," which is their ultimate key to a treasure.

Helmed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Chunkey Pandey in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Mandira will be next seen in the much-anticipated film, Adangathey, which is helmed by Shanmugam Muthusamy. The movie also stars actors G.V. Prakash Kumar and Yogi Babu in the leading roles.

