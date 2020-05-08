Mandira Bedi Shares A 12-minute Makeup Tutorial On Her Instagram; Check It Out

Actor and television host Mandira Bedi is a fitness enthusiast who regularly posts fitness videos on her Instagram post. Recently, she shared a 12-minutes makeup tutorial video on her Instagram account. Check it out

Also Read | Mandira Bedi Works Out At Home Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak | See Picture

Mandira Bedi shares a makeup tutorial

Mandira Bedi shared a video with a caption, "My 12-minute makeup tutorial! #quarantinemakeup. It would have been under 10mins if it wasn’t for my jibber jabber!!" [sic]. Here are the brief steps that Mandira Bedi has done in this video. Watch it below.

Also Read | Mouni Roy Shares A Sweet Post For Long Time Friend Mandira Bedi On Her Birthday

Mandira Bedi started the routine with cleaning and moisturising the face. She prefered to go for a hydrating moisturiser that feels light on the skin and is oil-free. She then used a primer to set the base.

Mandira then opted for a peach tone colour concealer to help hide dark circles and pigmentation spots. After that, she took two pumps of the preferred foundation and dab it on the face with a beauty blender. She said that one can also use their fingers if preferred. After applying the foundation, she buffed it with a brush to ensure to have no streaks left.

She then suggested to fill in the eyebrows to provide the proper dimension to the face. One can fill the eyebrows by either using an eyebrow pomade or a gel. A dark brown eyeshadow works equally well on the eyebrows, shared Mandira as she did the same.

Next, the actor took a chocolate brown eyeshadow on a flat eyeshadow brush and placed it on the eyelids. Blending it seamlessly with the crease of your eyes is the next step. Mandira then took a kohl/ kajal pencil and lined the upper and lower lash line.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit, Kajol & Mandira Bedi's Vintage Throwbacks Bring Delight To Fans | See Pics

To give it a smokey-eye look, Mandira blended it. She blended the kohl/ kajal with the chocolate brown eyeshadow she used on the crease, on the lower lash line.

She later topped it with a few coats of mascara.

Mandira then used a bronzer on the cheeks. She also suggested that one can also counter the face with the same by making a fish face, that helps to figure where the cheekbones are exactly.

Towards the end, she suggested applying the lip shade of one's choice.

Also Read | Mandira Bedi Posts A Throwback Pic But Fans Love The Way She Looks Now More; See