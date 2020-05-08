Mandira Bedi Shares A 12-minute Makeup Tutorial On Her Instagram; Check It Out

Actor and television host Mandira Bedi is a fitness enthusiast who regularly posts fitness videos on her Instagram post. Recently, she shared a 12-minutes makeup tutorial video on her Instagram account. Check it out
Also Read | Mandira Bedi Works Out At Home Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak | See Picture
Mandira Bedi shares a makeup tutorial
Mandira Bedi shared a video with a caption, "My 12-minute makeup tutorial! #quarantinemakeup. It would have been under 10mins if it wasn’t for my jibber jabber!!" [sic]. Here are the brief steps that Mandira Bedi has done in this video. Watch it below.
Also Read | Mouni Roy Shares A Sweet Post For Long Time Friend Mandira Bedi On Her Birthday
- Mandira Bedi started the routine with cleaning and moisturising the face. She prefered to go for a hydrating moisturiser that feels light on the skin and is oil-free. She then used a primer to set the base.
- Mandira then opted for a peach tone colour concealer to help hide dark circles and pigmentation spots. After that, she took two pumps of the preferred foundation and dab it on the face with a beauty blender. She said that one can also use their fingers if preferred. After applying the foundation, she buffed it with a brush to ensure to have no streaks left.
- She then suggested to fill in the eyebrows to provide the proper dimension to the face. One can fill the eyebrows by either using an eyebrow pomade or a gel. A dark brown eyeshadow works equally well on the eyebrows, shared Mandira as she did the same.
- Next, the actor took a chocolate brown eyeshadow on a flat eyeshadow brush and placed it on the eyelids. Blending it seamlessly with the crease of your eyes is the next step. Mandira then took a kohl/ kajal pencil and lined the upper and lower lash line.
Also Read | Madhuri Dixit, Kajol & Mandira Bedi's Vintage Throwbacks Bring Delight To Fans | See Pics
- To give it a smokey-eye look, Mandira blended it. She blended the kohl/ kajal with the chocolate brown eyeshadow she used on the crease, on the lower lash line.
- She later topped it with a few coats of mascara.
- Mandira then used a bronzer on the cheeks. She also suggested that one can also counter the face with the same by making a fish face, that helps to figure where the cheekbones are exactly.
- Towards the end, she suggested applying the lip shade of one's choice.
Also Read | Mandira Bedi Posts A Throwback Pic But Fans Love The Way She Looks Now More; See