Mandira Bedi's Fitness Videos Will Inspire You To Workout At Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Most people know Mandira Bedi for her stellar acting career in Indian television and cinema. However, not many know that Mandira Bedi is also a fitness expert who constantly works out to keep herself fit and active. Mandira Bedi's social media pages are full of videos that showcase her stunning dedication to workout and fitness. For all those who want to workout at home during the COVID-19 lockdown, here are a few of Mandira Bedi's energetic fitness videos that will inspire you to start exercising.

Mandira Bedi's energetic workout videos on her social media page

Mandira Bedi is not only an acclaimed actor but she is also a brilliant fitness expert and has been working out for a long time. Mandira Bedi's Instagram page is full of videos that feature her daily workout routine. For those who want to become fit, here are a few of Mandira Bedi's fitness videos and photos that will certainly energise and inspire you to work out as well.

The above video is Mandira Bedi's latest post on Instagram. The video is 15 minutes long and showcases the actor's dedicated workout routine. Mandira Bedi works out for 15 minutes straight as a warm-up session.

In this video, the actor showcases different ways to work out your body. Mandira Bedi tells her fans how stairs can be used as effective workout equipment. She then proceeds to showcase all the different exercises that can be performed on a staircase.

In this video, Mandira Bedi shows off her dedication to working out. She reveals that even the COVID-19 lockdown cannot stop her from exercising. The video showcases Madira Bedi's living room, which she converted into a gym for her workout and a play area for her kids.

