Mouni Roy Shares A Sweet Post For Long Time Friend Mandira Bedi On Her Birthday

The spread of COVID-19 virus has certainly forced everyone to stay inside their houses. The governments have ordered for a complete lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly infection. The virus has also gotten a number of Bollywood celebrities active on social media. In the same context, Mouni Roy has been uploading pictures and videos from her daily life on her Instagram profile. She recently took the opportunity to wish her a long time friend, Mandira Bedi with a series of cute pictures. Read more about Mouni Roy’s Instagram post for Mandira Bedi.

Mouni Roy wishes her friend Mandira Bedi on her birthday

Mouni Roy recently shared a set of pictures with her long time friend, Mandira Bedi in order to wish her on her special day. Mouni also attached an extremely long and a sweet message for her friend on her birthday. Mouni Roy also expressed her sadness for not meeting her on her birthday due to the coronavirus lockdown. But she certainly hopes to celebrate her day after everything goes back to normal.

The message said, "M, You are one half woman and one half dream, God s handiwork at its best, you dream and inspire others to, you write and give hope, you love everybody expecting nothing in return; so strong yet so soft ; basically an apple crumble and my favourite story to tell... may you continue to be the traveller, the lover, may your love for life & it’s mysteries continue to grow... Though am bummed we can’t be together today; I hope in the new world we get to celebrate in a virgin island swimming with the fishes, gobble food, vino & sing and dance under the moonlight.. & so it goes...Happy Birthday my dearest @mandirabedi 🎂❤️📖I Wuvvv you so...."

