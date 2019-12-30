Mandira Bedi's 'workout Vacation' In Phuket Is Totally Inspiring Fans | See Pics

Popular actor, fashion designer and television presenter Mandira Bedi took the internet by storm after she posted pictures from her vacation in Phuket. The actor gained popularity after her titular character in TV show Shanti which aired on Doordarshan. The was said to be the first-ever daily soap on Indian television. Mandira later went ahead to work for more television shows like Aurat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi etc. Mandira also hosted the ICC Cricket World Cup in the years 2003 and 2007. She also hosted the Indian Premier League season 2 for Sony Max. 4

Also Read: Salman Khan Receives A Special Birthday Gift From Bhagyashree's Son Abhimanyu Dassani

Also Read: Chris Evans Shares An Adorable Picture Of His Dog Wearing The 'Knives Out' Sweater

Mandira's vacation pictures are breaking the internet. The 47-year-old actor is still one of the fittest. Mandira, in her pictures, is seen donning a multicoloured bikini in front of the beach. The actor has also posted a video of herself enjoying a good run on the streets of Phuket. Mandira Bedi is not leaving any stones unturned in giving her fans workout goals as well as vacation goals through her Phuket pictures.

Have a look at her workout videos from Phuket

In one of the pictures, Mandira and her son Vir Kaushal are enjoying their swimming time. The actor captioned the picture as "Swimming some with my Bubba!!". Many fans reacted to this picture, some even complimented the actor's bonding with her son calling the two of them 'Goals'.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Totally Pulled Off THIS Gorgeous Ivory Bodycon Dress; Yay Or Nay?

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Flowy Yellow Gown Is Giving Her Fans The Perfect Outfit Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.