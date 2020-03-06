Mandira Bedi's Instagram Posts Show Different Ways To Drape Sarees!

Mandira Bedi became a household name when she first starred in Shanti as the main protagonist. After this, she became famous for her iconic role in StarPlus serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Along with being a TV actress, she also featured in many Bollywood films. Mandira Bedi is also a popular host who has hosted many ICC World Cup television broadcasts. In 2013, she even launched her own saree store and debuted as a fashion designer and presented her saree collection during the Lakme Fashion Week of 2014.

As of lately, Mandira Bedi has continued her television presenter venture, along with launching new sarees for her collection. She is also known to post numerous fitness videos on her social media profile and inspire many women all over the world. Take a look at some of the ways you can take style inspiration to wear your sarees.

Mandira Bedi shows why you need to match your bindi with your blouse

Mandira Bedi donned a black and white dual-tone saree and wore a red sleeveless blouse. She matched her blouse colour with a red bindi on her forehead.

Dressing up for the occasion according to the colour of the event

Mandira Bedi looked all regal in red while hosting a show for Coca Cola recently. Mandira has surely brought back the long-sleeved blouse look donning this sheer long-sleeved red blouse while matching it with a red saree.

Mandira and her stylish blouse with cut out at the back

Mandira wore this stylish silver saree while welcoming the Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at Grand Hyatt Mumbai. Many high profile celebs were also present during the event. Mandira wore a silver sequined satin silk saree and paired it up with a halter neck styled blouse with a cut out at the back.

Matching the saree with a contrasting blouse

Mandira Bedi wore a contrasting pink blouse with her glittery bordered cream coloured saree while spending time in the state of Rajasthan.

