Mandira Bedi Talks About Life After Husband's Death; 'My Children Are My Reason To Live'

Mandira Bedi has been coping up with grief after her husband Raj Kaushal passed away in June 2021. She often shares how she misses Raj Kaushal by writing notes on social media. Mandira Bedi recently opened up about her children being the reason behind her working and moving forward.

In a recent interview with PTI, Mandira Bedi opened up about how she gets her motivation to keep working from her kids. Mandira shares her 10-year-old son Vir and five-year-old daughter Tara with her late husband. In the interview, she said, "My motivation to keep working striving and doing better... My greatest motivation is my children. Everything I Do I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. The reason that I have the courage, strength. The reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them."

Mandira Bedi on returning to hosting The Love Laugh Live Show

Mandira Bedi was last seen hosting her show The Love Laugh Live Show. As per Bedi, the show is much relevant as it spreads positivity. Talking about the show's third season, Mandira Said, "The world could do with a lot more positivity, I know I could. Every time I meet any of our guests, the line of questioning is so lovely, upbeat that anyone who is watching it can get that vibration. I feel it when I am hosting it. There is a lot that people have gone through in the last year and a half". "To know that people who are in the public eye have also struggled and how they have overcome those struggles is something that audiences would love to hear, experience and see", she further stated.

Mandira Bedi lost her husband due to a heart attack in June this year. The actor often reminisces about her late husband and pens emotional notes for him. On his birth anniversary, Mandira Bedi shared a photo with Raj Kaushal and wrote, "Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did." "The gaping void will never be filled. Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love", she added.

