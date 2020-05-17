Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Ok Jaanu', Other Bollywood Remakes Of Popular Mani Ratnam Films

Many films of talented South director Mani Ratnam were dubbed in other language and became super hit. Mani Ratnam is an Indian film director, producer and screenwriter who mainly works in Tamil cinema. Mani Ratnam is a genius man who has been appreciated for his remarkable work with six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, six Filmfare Awards South, and a several awards at various film festivals across the world. The Padma Shri holder in the year 2002, Mani Ratnam has been acknowledged for his work and many of his films are dubbed in Hindi cinema. Let’s have a look at a list of Bollywood movies that were a remake of popular Mani Ratnam films-

Also read | WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Aces American And British Accents Like A Pro

Bollywood remakes of Mani Ratnam films

Ok Jaanu

Shraddha Kapoor featured in this amazing flick along with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson. The story of the film revolves around a couple who migrate to Mumbai to pursue their dreams. Sparks fly between the two and decide to get in a physical relationship, but their careers leave them to select between their ambitions and love. The screenplay of Ok Jaanu is penned by Mani Ratnam, while Gulzar has written the delightful dialogues. The movie is helmed by Shaad Ali. The film was a remake of Mani Ratnam film Ok kanmani.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Starrer 'Stree's' Jukebox Will Make You Groove

Saathiya

Saathiya is a 2002 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film helmed by Shaad Ali and produced by Mani Ratnam and Yash Chopra. The film was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films which stared Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, with Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu performing in some special appearances. The beautiful soundtrack of the flick was composed by A. R. Rahman and the lyrics are penned by Gulzar. Saathiya film is a remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Alaipayuthey.

Yuva

Yuva, the film was originally titled Howrah Bridge and released in the year 2004. It was an Indian political thriller film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film, Yuva was simultaneously shot in Tamil as Aaytha Ezhuthu. The film tells the stories of three young men from completely different divisions of society and how one crucial incident on Kolkata's Howrah Bridge changes their lives forever. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor pens heartfelt note as 'Aashiqui 2' clocks 7 years

Bombay

Bombay, this film is a 1995 Indian Tamil-language romantic drama film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film starring Arvind Swami and Manisha Koirala in the lead tells the story of an inter-religious family in Bombay before and during the Bombay riots. Bombay was the second in Mani Ratnam's trilogy of films that portrayed human relationships against the Indian politics. The film was dubbed in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam with the same name.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor's character doesn't have any name in 'Stree'; Read more trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.