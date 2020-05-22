Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Working With Mani Ratnam As 'Yuva' Completes 16 Years

Rani Mukerji’s 2004 film Yuva was a critically acclaimed flick and was directed by iconic filmmaker Mani Ratnam. It went on to become a commercial success as well as a cult classic. On May 21, 2020, the film completed 16 years. Read more to know what Rani Mukerji has to say about working with Mani Ratnam:

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Is 'forced To Smile For The Camera' In Adorable Pic With Pet Dog

Rani Mukerji talks about Mani Ratnam

According to reports, Rani Mukerji stated that Kabhi Shahad Shahad is one of her favourite songs. She talked about how Mani Ratnam picturised it and said it was magical. Talking about his songs, the actor said that she was very close to him and she has always been a huge fan of his work. But most of all, the actor said, she loved his songs. She further added that for him to compliment her for the songs was always special and it meant a lot to her.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Reveals How Fear Of COVID-19 Will Not Affect The Entertainment Industry

Further speaking, she said that Mani Ratnam has a unique way of directing films and she likes the way he does it. She further added that she has a lot of fond memories with the director and Yuva was the first film the two made together. She then said that it was an “absolute pleasure'' to work with the famed director. Talking about the way he supported others, she said that Ratnam’s way of interacting with actors was really unique. Mukerji then said that working with a director like Mani Ratnam has really helped her sharpen her skills.

ALSO READ | 'Phulwa' Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani Opens Up About Her Bond With Her Mother & Friends

The Yuva actor then said that it was very fascinating to work with Ratnam, because he used to direct actors with just one sentence. She then said that his style of working has stayed with her even to this day. She further revealed that he used to get natural performances out of the actors and it was really the best thing he did. Talking about her shooting experience in Kolkata, the actor said that the memories of shooting in Kolkata are really very special to her.

ALSO READ | Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Took Time To Announce Relationship With Priyank Sharma





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.