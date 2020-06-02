Tejashree Pradhan Starrer Marathi Movies That Fans Can Watch Over And Over Again

Tejashree Pradhan is one of the most prominent actors of the Marathi film industry. The actor has been a part of several Marathi films as well as tv shows and she rose to fame after appearing in the film Ti Saddhya Kay Karte, alongside actor Ankush Chaudhari. Here are some of Tejashree Pradhan's other Marathi films to watch, if you loved her film Ti Saddhya Kay Karte.

Popular Marathi films of Tejashree Pradhan

Zenda

Zenda is a political Marathi film which released in the year 2010. The film is based on the real-life feud between two major political parties of Maharashtra. The film starred Siddhart Chandekar, Neha Joshi, Santosh Juvekar and Chinmay Mandlekar in the lead roles. Tejashree Pradhan played the role of Santosh Juvekar's sister in Zenda.

Dr. Prakash Baba Amte - The Real Hero

Released in the year 2014, Dr Prakash Baba Amte was helmed by Samruddhi Porey. The film starred actors Nana Patekar, Sonali Kulkarni and Mohan Aghashe in the lead roles. Tejashree Pradhan played the role of young Mandakini Amte, Prakash Amte's wife. The film is dedicated to a social worker Prakash Amte, who predominantly works in rural Maharashtra, for the welfare of Adivasis.

Ti Saddhya Kay Karte

The film Ti Sadya Kay Karte is considered as Tejashree Pradhan's best performances so far. The film is about two friends who part ways without a word and meet after several years. After they meet, they resolve several issues and part ways promising to remain friends. Tejashree Pradhan played the lead role alongside actor Ankush Chaudhari.

Hajari

Hajari is a Marathi movie starring Mangesh Desai and Tejashree Pradhan in the lead roles. The film follows the life of a man who lies to his fiance about his job. However, when they are about to get married, he takes all the courage and tries to tell her the truth.

Asahi Ekada Vhave

Asahi Ekada Vhave is a lovely story about love, companionship, possessiveness and commitment. Asahi Ekada Vhave stars Umesh Kamat, Tejashree Pradhan, Kavita Lad, Chirag Patil and Sharvani Pillai in the lead roles. Asahi Ekada Vhave was helmed by Sushruta Bhagwat.

