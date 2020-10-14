'Manikarnika' Shooting Location: Did You Know Historical Drama Was Shot In These Forts?

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead is the screen adaptation of Jhansi's queen Rani Lakshmibai. The movie released in 2019 opened to mostly positive reviews from the critics and audiences. The film, predominantly shot in Rajasthan, was reportedly shot in real locations like Amer Fort, Jaigarh Fort, among others. Here are details about Manikarnika's shooting location.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' Has Interesting Facts Attached To It; Check Out

Manikarnika shooting location

Amer Fort, Jaipur

Amer Fort situated in Amer, Rajasthan, was one of the prime shooting locations of Manikarnika. Amer Fort built by Raja Man Singh in 1592 has prominent buildings like Diwan-i-Aam, Sheesh Mahal, Sukh Mahal, among others that add to the grandeur of the fort. According to Indianexpress' report, a few portions of Manikarnika were shot in Amer Fort. Interestingly, Hindi movies like Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Khoobsurat (2014), among others are shot in Amber Fort.

(Source: Trip2Divine Instagram)

Also Read | 'Manikarnika' Cast's Net Worth Is A Proof That The Cast Can Have Their Own Kingdom Too

Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur

Nahargarh Fort situated in the Aravallis offers a breath-taking view of the mountain and Jaipur. The fort named after a Prince was one of the prime shooting locations of Manikarnika. According to Indianexpress' report, the Kangana Ranaut starrer was also shot in the Nahargarh Fort. Nahargarh Fort's Indo-European architecture makes it an ideal location for movie shoots. Reason for which, Hindi movies like Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Rang De Basanti (2006) were shot in the fort.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Print Saree Emblazoned With Manikarnika Portrait Goes Viral In Surat

Jaigarh Fort, Jaipur

Jaigarh Fort situated in Jaipur overlooking the Amer Fort was built by Jai Singh II in 1726 to protect the latter from intruders. The Jaigarh Fort's design and architecture are similar to that of Amber Fort. Jaigarh Fort and Amer Fort interestingly are connected by a subterranean passage. Reportedly, a fight sequence of the Kangana Ranaut starrer was shot in Nahargarh and Jaigarh Fort. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan and Amrita Singh starrer Mard was also shot at Jaigarh Fort.

(Source: Travel Mock Instagram)

Also Read | Sonu Sood Shares BTS Pic With Director Krish From Sets Of Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika'

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also features actors like Ankita Lokhande, Mishti, Jisshu Sengupta, Danny Denzongpa, among others in prominent roles. The movie also marked the directorial debut of Kangana Ranaut, who partially directed the film with Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was bankrolled by Kamal Jain and Sujay Kutty under their respective production banners.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.