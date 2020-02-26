Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' Has Interesting Facts Attached To It; Check Out

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a Hindi period drama film starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. Based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai, this film is co-directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Ranaut. Manikarnika garnered positive response from the critics and the audience alike. Moreover, it was successful at the domestic box office. This film has interesting facts attached to it that you must know.

Here are the best trivia about Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika

1. Kangana Ranaut got injured

According to reports, Kangana Ranaut was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. She suffered grave injuries during a sword fight in a movie scene. She got about fifteen stitches after her action sequence opposite Nihar Pandya. Ranaut got a deep cut between her eyebrows. Therefore, she was rushed to the ICCU following the mishap.

2. Nihar Pandya apologised to her

Kangana Ranaut insisted on shooting the action sequence without a body double. She practised several times but could not avoid the mishap which led to the injury on her forehead. According to a report, doctors called it a close shave. Ranaut's co-star Nihar Pandya apologised to her and she pacified him. Despite an enormous amount of pain and bleeding, Ranaut was brave enough to face it all.

3. Kangana Ranaut’s directorial debut

Ranaut marked her directorial debut with this Hindi period drama film. She also essayed the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai, apart from co-directing the film with Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. As per several reports, Kangana Ranaut omitted major chunks from the film featuring other actors, which was directed by her co-director. This includes scenes starring Atul Kulkarni. However, debutante Ankita Lokhande defended her by speaking in favour of Ranaut.

4. Debut as a character of historical significance

Besides debuting as a director, Kangana Ranaut also played a historical character for the first time. She portrayed Rani Lakshmi Bai in Manikarnika. She was highly appreciated for her role by the critics. Moreover, veteran actors including Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rahman showered Ranaut with praises for her skilful acting and direction.

