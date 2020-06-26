'Aarya' Star Manish Chaudhari On Working With Sushmita Sen And Preparation For His Role

Actor Manish Chaudhari is best known for his character of Sunil Puri in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009). His notable work includes films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Blood Money, Jannat 2, Raaz 3, Mohenjo Daro, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House and Baazaar. He is currently seen in web series Aarya, playing a pivotal role of Shekhawat. The actor opened up about his character and more. Read to know.

Manish Chaudhari on praises for his performance in Aarya

Manish Chaudhari has received praises for his villainous performances as Shekhawat in Aarya. In a recent interview with a daily, he shared about his preparation for the role. He said that he wanted to bring in the ruthlessness of real-life mafia dons. But also keep a sense of being nonchalant in that ruthlessness. The actor mentioned that they spent a lot of time on the styling of the character. He stated that the team worked on the character’s clothes, facial look and his mannerisms and habits, and gave an example of working the character's habit of smoking cigars.

Manish Chaudhari shared his experience of working with Sushmita Sen. The actor said that they had some scenes to do together which involved a level of physical violence. The actor stated that to make those scenes as natural as possible, he and Sushmita got all their guards down and just went for it. Praising his co-star, Manish said that Sushmita Sen was a very willing and energetic partner in crime. He noted that he really enjoyed working with her.

Manish Chaudhari addressed the praises he has garnered for his performances as Shekhawat. He said that he has been acting in television and film since 1996 when Sudhir Mishra gave him his first break. He mentioned it took him another 14 years to get “truly recognised” after his role of Sunil Puri in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Manish recalled that since then he has had the pleasure of doing a varied number of characters both on cinema and television. He stated that it makes him feel ecstatic that his journey of reinvention as an actor is being recognised and celebrated in the web series Aarya.

About Aarya

Aarya is a crime drama series co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. It features Sushmita Sen in the titular character as Aarya Sareen along with Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx ONell, Namit Das and others. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the series has garnered positive responses from the viewers. It is reportedly an adaptation of the Dutch series Penoza.

