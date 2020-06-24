Sushmita Sen Reveals She Took Over 30 Look-tests To Perfect Her Look From 'Aarya'

Sushmita Sen has made her comeback in the acting industry through a web-series, Aarya. Having been back from a long-gap from the world of acting, Sushmita Sen recently revealed that she has to take over 30 look tests to get the perfect look for the show. Read ahead to know-

Sushmita Sen on taking over 30 looks tests

Disney+ Hotstar Specials in collaboration with RMF (Ram Madhvani Films) have launched Aarya. The show's plotline follows the story where organised crime is the daily family business and betrayal runs deep. Sushmita Sen who made her comeback to entertainment after 10 long years is seen playing the lead character in this series. Recently, while having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Sushmita Sen revealed that she had to undergo more than 30 look tests and worked very closely with her stylist to perfect the look of her character as Aarya.

During the chat, Sushmita Sen revealed that she had to do over 30 look tests for Aarya. Their stylist on the show, who has created looks for everyone who is a part of the series, wanted a particular look for Aarya and it took them 30 looks to finalize the one Sushmita Sen will be seen in, in the show. Sushmita Sen also said that she was ready to do as many look tests as required for her stylist and Ram Madhvani to be able to see Aarya in her.

Aarya cast Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary as lead characters. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, the show is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime-drama, Penoza. The plot of the web-series, Aarya revolves around a loving wife & doting mother (Aarya) and her reluctance to be involved in the illegal narcotics family business. Her life is suddenly turned upside down when her family is threatened and in the quest to protect them she is forced to become the very person she always avoided. She realizes that to protect her family from criminals, she herself needs to become one. You can now watch the thrilling family crime drama on Disney+ Hotstar Specials.

