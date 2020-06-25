'Aarya' Web Series Shooting Locations: See Where The Sushmita Sen-starrer Was Filmed

Aarya is a Disney+ Hotstar web series which recently released on June 19, 2020. The series is based on a popular Dutch drama called Penoza. The Hindi version of the series is made by Neerja director Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi.

Sushmita Sen plays the main lead as Aarya Sareen in the series. She plays the spouse of a businessman who is involved in illegal drug dealings. At the beginning of the show, Aarya Sareen is shocked to learn about her husband's criminal enterprise. However, she soon takes up her husband's position to protect herself and her family.

Aarya's cast includes Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikander Kher, Maya Sarao, Vikas Kumar, and Manish Choudhary among others. Read on to take a view on the shooting locations of Sushmita's comeback webs series.

Aarya web series shooting locations

Aarya is completely set in Rajasthan. The filming of the web series began in December 2019 at Jaipur. The web series is expected to be back with Season 2 soon. The web series is well received by Sushmita's fans. Take a look at the beautiful palaces and the local setups that Sushmita's social media showcases. These are a few behind the scenes glimpses from Sushmita's crime-drama Aarya and her filming days in Rajasthan along with the whole crew.

Image courtesy: A still from Aarya web series

Sushmita Sen has made her comeback in the industry with Aarya. Reports revealed that she had to take over 30 look tests to get the perfect look for the show. Her fans have however welcomed her come back appearance in the world of cinema after a long gap of 10 years.

The plot of the web-series revolves around a loving wife and doting mother Aarya and her reluctance to be involved in the illegal narcotics family business. Her life suddenly takes a huge turn when her family is threatened and she has to step in and take charge of things. The series also stars Namit Das, Chandrachur Singh, Maya Sarao among several others.

Promo Image courtesy: Sushmita Sen Instagram

