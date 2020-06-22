'Aarya' Series Ending Explained In Detail - Will The Show Return For A Possible Season 2?

Sushmita Sen makes a brilliant comeback with her amazing performance in the web series Aarya. The series is adapted from a Dutch drama series titled Penoza. The series has 9 episodes and starts out at a slow pace eventually building up the story and thus catching up to the pace of the narrative. The series tries to establish and transport the viewer into the world of drugs and crime and hence stretches the storyline. However, the series is clever and soon develops an interesting plot that changes the whole scenario of the prime characters’ lives.

Aarya series ending explained in detail

The Ending

Towards the end, things finally start making sense and a big reveal awaits Aarya towards the end. She finds out that the murder of her husband is done by none other than her own father. Her father orders the killing of Tej, Aarya’s husband, assuming that he is protecting her by keeping her safe from the world of crime. However, Aarya does enter the world of crime and manages to become a big name in the Mafia syndicate. She seeks revenge and is soon met with another realisation, which is Bob has killed Jawahar. Jawahar was originally tasked with killing Aarya; however, he failed in doing so and murdered Soundarya instead.

Soon enough, Bob kills Jawahar and hence the revenge is somewhat completed. Meanwhile, Inspector Khan tries his best to expose the family of Aarya and the illegal business that they do. Towards the end, he does find all the required evidence to put them behind bars; however, he gives Aarya a second chance at life and asks her to move out of the country and begin a whole new life. In return, Aarya takes the name of her own father and brother and mentions that they were responsible for the killings of her husband and others. Inspector Khan thus arrests them.

The Story

The story of Aarya revolves around a woman who is a caring mother and a loving wife. She is quite simplistic in her approach and is unaware of the illegal business her husband is a part of. However, things go bad for their family after Aarya’s husband is mysteriously killed. The whole drug operation and illegal syndicate seek the death of his entire family. Seeing this, Aarya joins the gangs and becomes the Mafia queen and seeks revenge from those who killed her husband. In this process, she also takes care of her three kids.

The whole rise into the underworld of Arya is perfectly documented through the 9-part series. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season of this series. However, after the events of season one, it may be unsure to know what can conspire to form a story for season 2. However, according to a news portal, Aarya may return with season 2 in May of 2021.

