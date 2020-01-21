Manish Malhotra Designs Uniform For Horse-mounted Mumbai Police, Triggers Mega Debate

Manish Malhotra, an ace fashion designer, was felicitated for his collection of ceremonial uniforms for the horse-mounted police at Umang annual event 2020. This uniform will be adorned by Mumbai Police at the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

With embroidered threadwork, elaborate shoulder epaulettes paired with traditional Maratha warrior pagdi, the uniform is royal and beautiful. The entire look is completed with a gold sash and a red velvet cummerbund.

Regal in stature, Formidable in form, the "Mounted Police Unit" returns to Mumbai Police.

Thank you @ManishMalhotra for designing such an elegant uniform for our Riders.

Our Mounted Unit is sure to make a strong impact during law and order situations. pic.twitter.com/S0T6bcvdR9 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 19, 2020

The Uniform triggers debate

While a few loved the intricate design and the effort behind the uniform, many pointed out the weather of the city that doesn't go with the uniform.

By looking at the uniform I can say that this unit will have less impact on law and order but significant impact on selfie crowd! The uniform looks more ceremonial than functional. — Kuldip Gyaneswar (@kuldipgyaneswar) January 20, 2020

Dress code is very good & impressive.

Some Issues:

1. Due to our climate temperature, they will sweat wit such heavy dress set up.

2. Frequent dry cleaning of multiple sets & its expenditure.

3. Each would require atleast 3 sets each.

But it’s elegant looking @AnilDeshmukhNCP — Ameet Mehta (@ameetvmehta) January 20, 2020

Design could have been more functional... right now it is just a cosmetic frill, such clumsy outfit will come in the way of policemen who deal with all kinds of situation.

I wish the designers understand the purpose of the uniform of policemen. — Hindustan (@Peace_Nirvana1) January 21, 2020

Mumbai ki garmi mein, itna traffic mein, you people are expecting a poor Policeman to dress up like this? Are u guys mad? Malhotra lives in AC apt & travels by AC car. Imagine wearing this costume and controlling a horse on the cement/tar potholes of Mumbai.

Sadistic @OfficeofUT — Rati #ProtectWithPen (@ratihegde) January 20, 2020

And this is how our 'Colonial Mindset' still reflects in our mentality. — 🇮🇳 Swanand Karmarkar 🇮🇳 (@swanand220) January 20, 2020

Mumbai will get a mounted police unit for traffic and crowd control after 88 years, and the horses will be deployed on duty after taking part in the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park this year, Maharashtra.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

