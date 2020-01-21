The Debate
Manish Malhotra Designs Uniform For Horse-mounted Mumbai Police, Triggers Mega Debate

Bollywood News

Mumbai will get a mounted police unit for traffic and crowd control after 88 years. Manish Malhotra honoured for designing Mounted Police ceremonial uniform.

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra, an ace fashion designer, was felicitated for his collection of ceremonial uniforms for the horse-mounted police at Umang annual event 2020. This uniform will be adorned by Mumbai Police at the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

ith embroidered threadwork, elaborate shoulder epaulettes paired with traditional Maratha warrior pagdi, the uniform is royal and beautiful. The entire look is completed with a gold sash and a red velvet cummerbund.

A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@mmalhotraworld) on

 

The Uniform triggers debate

While a few loved the intricate design and the effort behind the uniform, many pointed out the weather of the city that doesn't go with the uniform.

Mumbai will get a mounted police unit for traffic and crowd control after 88 years, and the horses will be deployed on duty after taking part in the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park this year, Maharashtra.

 (WITH PTI INPUTS)

 

 

