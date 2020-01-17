Not Sidharth Malhotra, But THIS 'Student Of The Year' Actor Is Related To Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra's work has been much appreciated in Bollywood for years. The well-known fashion designer is widely known for his work not only in Bollywood but also in regional cinema. Manish had styled and designed outfits for 2012 release Student Of The Year for Alia Bhatt and Kajol, who had a cameo appearance in a song. Besides Alia, Student Of The Year also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

After Sidharth Malhotra's debut movie Student Of The Year, there were speculations that Sidharth Malhotra and Manish Malhotra had a family connection given the common surnames. However, later on, it was cleared that they both are not related. But in fact, Student Of The Year actor Varun Dhawan is related. Let us take a look at how Varun Dhawan and Manish Malhotra are related.

ALSO READ | Sidharth Malhotra Rings In Birthday With Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani, See Pictures

Varun Dhawan and Manish Malhotra are related?

Not many fans might be aware of the fact that Varun Dhawan is the nephew of the fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Manish Malhotra also talked about his connection with Varun Dhawan in an interview earlier. He said that he is not related to Sidharth but he is actually related to Varun. Varun's mother is Manish's cousin sister. Moreover, he also said that Karuna Dhawan (Varun Dhawan's mother) ties rakhi to him every year. With Manish Malhotra's clarification, people finally got to know that he is Varun's uncle. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has two upcoming movies lined up for 2020 that is Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No.1.

ALSO READ | Sidharth Malhotra's Work Out Secrets Will Make You Want To Hit The Gym

ALSO READ | These Bollywood Actresses Were Spotted In Manish Malhotra Sequined Sarees

Street dreamer pic.twitter.com/b3nrKOz5qA — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2020

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan Claims To Have A Childhood Crush On Co-star Shraddha Kapoor, Actress Responds

Meet me on the 9th of July in Chandigarh @learnfrom_manishmalhotra @inifdcorporate @londonschooloftrends@MMalhotraworld pic.twitter.com/KFrfT6QWVs — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) July 8, 2019

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra and Manish Malhotra's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.