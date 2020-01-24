Priyanka Chopra Walks Past Manish Malhotra At Umang 2020, Tabu Gives An Awkward Reaction

The who’s who of the Bollywood industry marked their presence at the recently held Umang 2020 festival, which was conducted to honour the services of Mumbai’s police department. From Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon’s on-point selfie game to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s onstage moment, fans across the world were treated with a wide range of inside pictures and videos from the star-studded event.

One such video from the event, which went viral all over the internet in no time, features actor Priyanka Chopra ignoring her long-time friend and confidante, Manish Malhotra. Here are all the details.

Priyanka Chopra walks past Manish Malhotra at Umangg 2020, Tabu gives an awkward reaction

As seen in the viral video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen greeting and hugging her friends Arbaaz Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Diana Penty, who had occupied the front seats. However, Chopra completely ignores Manish Malhotra, to which Tabu gives an awkward reaction. Take a look at the viral video:

Fans react:

Since the video went viral on the internet, fans in large numbers have been expressing their concern over Priyanka Chopra and Manish Malhotra's relationship. Take a look:

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣👏👏👏 #PriyankaChopra love you for doing this. Bravo woman !! — Kaushal Bhardwaj (@kaubhar) January 22, 2020

Cold reaction of tabu — sudhaker (@sunder1080) January 22, 2020

Priyanka Chopra's ensemble for Umang 2020

Priyanka Chopra has proven to be quite a fashionista, as the actor manages to keep her best fashion foot forward each time she steps out of the house. For the Umang 2020 festival, Priyanka Chopra opted for a blue Banarasi saree with pomegranate motifs and cutwork by Ekaya Banaras X Masaba Gupta. Accessorising her look with jhumkas, blue bangles, a ring and a black bindi, Priyanka went for open tresses.

(Promo Image: Priyanka Chopra and Manish Malhotra Instagram)

