Janhvi Kapoor To Ishaan Khatter, B-Town's Young Brigade Love Manish Malhotra's Couture

Manish Malhotra is one of the most renowned fashion designers in India. The ace designer has been designing for films and ad commercials for ages. Even though the designer has been in the fashion industry for ages his magic does not seem to fade away. Even the young brigade of Bollywood cannot seem to get enough of Manish Malhotra’s perfect silhouettes and designs. Take a look at some of these stunning looks that the young brigade of Bollywood dazzled in.

Manish Malhotra’s stunning silhouettes

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is no less than a muse for designer Manish Malhotra. Janhvi Kapoor has donned a Manish Malhotra outfit on numerous occasions. Whether it’s a Diwali party or a wedding celebration, Janhvi Kapoor mostly chooses to don one of the ace designer’s outfits. Take a look.

2. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is slowly carving a place for herself in Bollywood. But the Good Newwz actor already knows how to dazzle in any outfit. Take a look at how stunning she looks in this Manish Malhotra designed outfit.

3. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria made her stunning debut in Dharma Productions’ Student of the Year 2. Tara Sutaria is also a fashion icon for the younger generation. So when it came to slaying at the Bachchan’s Diwali party, she chose to dish out some style lessons by donning this Manish Malhotra Sari. Take a look.

4. Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak co-star also seems to be a fan of Manish Malhotra. Ishaan Khatter also chose to don a classic Manish Malhotra outfit on the occasion of Diwali. Take a look.

Image Courtesy: Manish Malhotra Instagram

