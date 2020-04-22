Unseen Pic Of The Day: Before Being An Ace Designer, Manish Malhotra Was A Model

Popular costume designer Manish Malhotra is known to share his eccentric work across social media platforms. However, amid COVID-19 lockdown, the ace fashion designer has been sharing throwback pictures and videos of his fashion events. Recently, he shared an unseen picture from his early days in the industry which has taken social media by storm.

Taking to Instagram, Manish Malhotra posted a throwback picture of back in the days when he was a model. The picture appears to be an advertisement poster of a beverage. Manish Malhotra can be seen wearing a multi-coloured ensemble which is paired with multi-coloured socks. The picture sees him posing on a scooter with a female model.

Have a look at the picture shared by Manish Malhotra here:

This unseen picture of Manish Malhotra has been doing rounds on social media ever since it was posted. Not only fans but many celebrities like Chitrangada Singh, Bipasha Basu, Nushrat Bharucha and others were seen dropping adorable comments on this throwback post. Have a look at it here:

A few other throwback pictures shared by Manish Malhotra this week:

