Janhvi Kapoor Flooded With Warm Birthday Wishes From Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra & More

Janhvi Kapoor turned 23 year old today. Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s 2018 movie Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khattar. On her birthday, Bollywood celebs have been pouring in wishes. Take a look at who all wished the beautiful actor here.

Read Also: Lesser-known Facts About Urvashi Rautela's 'Pagalpanti' You Probably Didn't Know

B-town celebs pour in wishes for Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 23rd birthday today and started off by attending a private dinner at sister Anshula Kapoor's residence last night. Janhvi Kapoor's fans have been flooding the Internet with birthday wishes for the actor since today morning. But her fans are not the only people who have taken to their social media to wish her.

Janhvi Kapoor received a special birthday wish from ace designer Manish Malhotra, her cousin Sonam Kapoor, and many others. Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of Janhvi Kapoor and write a sweet wish for the star. Check out the post shared by Manish Malhotra here below.

Read Also: Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Her Birthday With Not Just One But Four Different Cakes

Janhvi Kapoor's cousin Sonam Kapoor also uploaded a couple of pictures of the actor as stories on her Instagram handle to wish her. Sonam Kapoor penned down a very touching message about how much she loves Janhvi. Take a look at the pictures and message posted by Sonam Kapoor here.

Read Also: Anushka Sharma In 'Ladies VS Ricky Bahl': Style Tips To Take From Her Character

Sonam Kapoor and Manish Malhotra are not the only celebrities who dropped a wish on her birthday. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri also posted a BTS photo of the actor to wish her on her birthday. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram Debut Gets The ‘cat Out Of The Bag’, Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.