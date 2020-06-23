Manisha Koirala Faces Twitter Wrath For 'sovereignty' Tweet Amid India-Nepal Border Row

India-Nepal border apprehensions have triggered reactions from across the world and recently, Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala expressed her thoughts over the border situation between the two countries on Twitter and stated that she was mulling over the relations between two 'sovereign' nations. However, the actor soon found herself at the receiving end of criticisms, as netizens slammed the actor for ‘lecturing about sovereignty’. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Mourns Death Of 'dear Friend' Irrfan Khan, Says 'You Are Irreplaceable'

Manisha's Tweet

Territorial sovereignty + political sovereignty + economical sovereignty = sovereign state !! Let’s mull over this !! Gm ❤️🙏🏻 — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) June 22, 2020

Also Read | Swaraj Kaushal Questions Manisha Koirala On Nepal Map Stance; 'How Do You Bring In China?'

Fans are enraged:

Nepal very soon will be China's Colony...Chinese Language are made mandatory to teach in schools...Nepal's current government will drag Nepal to Dark Ages.. — Jerico Nomad (@DevdasJerico) June 22, 2020

When Nepali police fired shots on Madheshi’s what was your reaction? — Ek 𝘽𝙞𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙞 (@EkBiharee) June 22, 2020

That’s not right.We are indipenden. — ganesh poudyel (@ganeshdai01) June 22, 2020

Territorial sovereignty control by china + political sovereignty fully control by China + economic sovereignty more than 60℅ dependent on india = Unreliable country or confused country. — Kaushal Jha (@Kaushal48362501) June 22, 2020

we all are into it. but it is necessary for our koirala leaders to understand as well. may be you can put some sence in them. walking on B.P baa's path for nepali congress is very important.. good morning — Megh Raj Koirala (@KoiralaMegh) June 22, 2020

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Movies With Manisha Koirala That You Must Check Out

Manisha Koirala strikes back!

Reacting to the criticisms with a befitting reply, Manisha Koirala asked fans not to be 'aggressive and disrespectful' towards each other. Adding to the same, Manisha Koirala remarked that all are in this situation together and the respective Governments will resolve the issue. Adding to the same, Koirala asked fans to remain 'civil' and 'hopeful' in the meantime. Take a look at the tweet:

A heartfelt request please let’s not be aggressive and disrespectful..we are in this situation together..our respective Gov’s will resolve the issue. In the meantime we can be civil 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💝💝💝 I remain hopeful 🌷🌷🌷 — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) June 22, 2020

India-Nepal tensions

Last week, Nepal’s Parliament authorities cleared the country’s new map, which includes Indian territories of Limpiadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani. Moreover, Nepal once again contested an international border issue with India and laid claim over the Indian territory of Bihar. Reportedly, the Nepalese authorities have now stopped Indian officials from conducting embarkment-related work along the border area. The incident occurred on June 15 on the banks of the Lal Bakey River in Bihar's East Champaran district, 45 kilometres away from the Motihari town. As the work was proceeding, Nepalese authorities reportedly interfered and prevented the fortification of the embankment.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Mourns Death Of 'dear Friend' Irrfan Khan, Says 'You Are Irreplaceable'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.