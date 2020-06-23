Last Updated:

Manisha Koirala Faces Twitter Wrath For 'sovereignty' Tweet Amid India-Nepal Border Row

Manisha Koirala posted a tweet mulling over the sovereignty of India and Nepal amid the border disputes. The actor was slammed for her comments. See tweet.

Manisha Koirala

India-Nepal border apprehensions have triggered reactions from across the world and recently, Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala expressed her thoughts over the border situation between the two countries on Twitter and stated that she was mulling over the relations between two 'sovereign' nations. However, the actor soon found herself at the receiving end of criticisms, as netizens slammed the actor for ‘lecturing about sovereignty’. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Manisha's Tweet

Fans are enraged:

Manisha Koirala strikes back!

Reacting to the criticisms with a befitting reply, Manisha Koirala asked fans not to be 'aggressive and disrespectful' towards each other. Adding to the same, Manisha Koirala remarked that all are in this situation together and the respective Governments will resolve the issue. Adding to the same, Koirala asked fans to remain 'civil' and 'hopeful' in the meantime. Take a look at the tweet:

India-Nepal tensions

Last week, Nepal’s Parliament authorities cleared the country’s new map, which includes Indian territories of Limpiadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani. Moreover, Nepal once again contested an international border issue with India and laid claim over the Indian territory of Bihar. Reportedly, the Nepalese authorities have now stopped Indian officials from conducting embarkment-related work along the border area. The incident occurred on June 15 on the banks of the Lal Bakey River in Bihar's East Champaran district, 45 kilometres away from the Motihari town. As the work was proceeding, Nepalese authorities reportedly interfered and prevented the fortification of the embankment.

