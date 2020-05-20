Ajay Devgn's Movies With Manisha Koirala That You Must Check Out

Ajay Devgn has collaborated with various successful actors in Bollywood. He is known for acing his roles in a different genre of movies including romance, comedy and drama. We have listed some of Devgn’s best films with Manisha Koirala. Take a look.

Kachche Dhaage

Kachche Dhaage stars Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. Helmed by Milan Luthria, this action thriller flick revolves around a smuggler, Aftaab who delivers goods across Rajasthan-Pakistan border. He meets his stepbrother Dhananjay for the first time and both of them dislike each other. Manisha Koirala plays Devgn’s love-interest Rukshana, whose family does not like Aftaab because he is illegitimate.

Kachche Dhaage showcases the deepening bond between two stepbrothers. The film garnered a mediocre reception from the critics and the audience alike. But Kachche Dhaage was a box office success.

Company

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Company features Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn, debutant Vivek Oberoi, Manisha Koirala, and Antara Mali in pivotal roles. The 2002 gangster film is the second movie in the trilogy and sequel to Satya. Company revolves around Chandu, who is a henchman of Malik, a gangster. However, tension arises between them due to which their relationship falls apart.

While Ajay Devgn plays the role of Malik, Vivek Oberoi essays his henchman, Chandu. On the other hand, Manisha Koirala plays Saroja. Upon its release on April 12, 2002, Company received a positive response. It was filmed in different locations including Nairobi, Hong Kong, Mombasa, and Switzerland. The company earned many awards and accolades.

Hindustan Ki Kasam

Hindustan Ki Kasam stars Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala, Sushmita Sen, and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. Helmed by Veeru Devgn, the action drama flick features Ajay Devgn in dual roles. Hindustan Ki Kasam revolves around the lives of two twins who are separated at birth. While one grows up as Hindu in India, the other is brought up as a Muslim in Pakistan. As issues surface between the countries, they go against each other. Hindustan Ki Kasam opened to a good response at the box office. Despite being only a moderate hit, critics were impressed with the film.

