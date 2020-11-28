Manisha Koirala Quotes Gabrielle Berstein; Says 'I Am Willing To See Things Differently'

Actor Manisha Koirala is quite active on social media. She engages with her fans by sharing posts about her personal as well as her work-life. Recently, she quoted motivational speaker Gabrielle Berstein in one of her posts. She also shareda beautiful picture.

Manisha Koirala quotes Gabrielle Berstein

Manisha Koirala recently shared a candid photo of herself and quoted the American motivational speaker and author Gabrielle Berstein. She was seen wearing a white shirt with a multicoloured jacket. To complete the look, she wore a teal blue bead necklace. She wrote that she was ready to see things differently. She added,"I am willing to see love..Trust that your wounds are exactly as the Universe planned." She further quoted her saying that they were divinely placed in your life in the perfect order so that you could show up for them with love and remember the light within. Take a look at Manisha Koirala's Instagram post:

Reactions of fans on Manisha's candid photo

Fans took to Manisha Koirala's post to comment on all things nice. An Instagram user wrote that Manisha is one of the most respectful and beautiful actors he has ever known. Another complimented her for being courageous and elegant. Most fans called her gorgeous and sent in loads of love. Here are some of the comments on Manisha Koirala's Instagram post:

Image credits: Manisha Koirala's Instagram

A sneak peek into Manisha Koirala's Instagram

Before sharing the candid photo in the outfit, she shared a selfie of herself in the outfit with a strong message. She wore a red mask while she promoted a brand. She also recently celebrated Bhaidooj where the actor sat down with her brothers. She wrote, "Happy #bhaitika wishing my brothers happiness, long life, great health and prosperity" Take a look at Manisha Koirala's photos.

The actor also shared a photo of herself as she draped a gorgeous peach and off white saree. She wrote a statement necklace to go with the saree and tied her hair in a messy bun. She wrote,"Look for the magic in every moment.” She also shared a selfie without makeup as she seemed comfortable in her house. She wore a high neck red top and left her hair open. Here are some of Manisha Koirala's photos from her Instagram.

