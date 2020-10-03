Unseen Pic Of The Day: Manisha Koirala Shares Pic Of Great Grandfather Dressed As Gandhi

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala took to Twitter on Friday, October 2, 2020, to share a major throwback picture of her great grandfather dressed as Mahatma Gandhi. Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet caption describing the picture. Seeing this picture, fans went all out to comment on all things on the post.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Manisha shared a picture of her great grandfather dressed as Gandhi ji. Her great grandfather looks so similar to Mahatma Gandhi. In the picture, he could be seen wearing a white dhoti and a shawl. He also completed his look with a pair of spectacles and a stick. One can also notice, her great grandfather posing barefoot in the grass.

Along with the post, she also wrote, “My great grandfather dressed as Gandhi ji.. Pitaji idealised him so much #GandhiJayanti”. She also added that this picture was “probably was taken in Biratnagar!!” Take a look at the post below.

My great grandfather dressed as Gandhi ji.. Pitaji idealised him so much #GandhiJayanti this probably was taken in Biratnagar!! pic.twitter.com/Ib8WPFsIQi — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) October 2, 2020

Seeing this post, Bollywood actor Richa Chaddha went all out to leave a sweet comment on the post. She commented saying, “This is so heartening. Gives us a glimpse of the past... revered and followed by so many...” She also went on to thank Manisha for sharing this lovely picture. Take a look at her tweet below.

This is so heartening. Gives us a glimpse of the past... revered and followed by so many... thank you for sharing ❤️ https://t.co/wLJv1AC2i9 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 2, 2020

Apart from her, several other fans went on to comment on all things nice on the post. The post shared by Manisha went on to receive several likes, comments and retweets. Some of the users commented praising the picture and her great grandfather, while some actually thought that the man in the picture was Mahatma Gandhi. One of the users wrote, “I thought Its Gandhi ji”. While the other one wrote, “nice pic”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Nice 😊 — Bishnoi (@Bishnoi73348083) October 2, 2020

Superb🖤 — Mohd Aquib Noor (@NoorAquib) October 2, 2020

I thought Its gandhi ji — Raj Pandey (@Itsrajpandey) October 2, 2020

On the work front

Manisha Koirala was last seen in the comedy-drama romance movie, Maska (2020), which was a Neeraj Udhwani’s directorial. The movie also cast Prit Kamani and Sherley Setia as lead characters of the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the life of an aspiring actor who turns his back on the beloved Iranian café, run by his family for generations. The film released on Netflix on March 30, 2020.

