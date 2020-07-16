Manisha Koirala Says Leading Men Need To Reduce Fees For The Industry To Survive

Actor Manisha Koirala recently spoke about the current condition of the entertainment business. In an interview with an entertainment portal, she said that the leading men in the industry need to lower their fees so that the film industry will survive. Read on to know more details about the story:

Manisha Koirala feels leading actors should reduce fees

Manisha Koirala, who made a return to acting with the drama flick Maska, said in the interview that more than half of the budget of a big commercial film goes to the leading actor as fees. The actor further said that when one goes to watch a movie, they wonder where did all the money go as 'it's not visible on the screen'.

This is when one gets the answer that the money was paid to the leading “hero”, she said. Usually, a film is made from the money that is left with the filmmakers after the leads are paid off, Koirala continued. She also said that it is “insane” and it needs to change for the betterment of the film industry.

The actor further spoke about how COVID-19 has given the opportunity to reconfigure the film’s budget. Koirala stated that if the lead actors cut short their fees, the industry will survive the “post-COVID slump”. The actor further added that the only way the industry can get over the coming recession is by using the budget of a film to make good films.

Manisha Koirala then talked about OTT platforms and stated that actors get paid what they deserved in such films and the majority of the money goes into production. She also talked about late actor Irrfan Khan and said that he fought against the “excesses of mainstream cinema” throughout his career. She said that the industry owes it to him to make movies that do not focus on 'crashing cars and item songs'.

Koirala played the role of Diana Irani in the 2020 film Maska. It also featured Prit Kamani, Shirley Setia, Javed Jaffrey, Nikita Dutta, among others. The film is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and written by Ishita Moitra.

