Manisha Koirala Sends Prayers For Sanjay Dutt, Says 'this Too Shall Be Yet Another Win'

Actor Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai last week after he complained of breathing problems. The actor later tested negative to Coronavirus and was kept under observation. He assured his fans that he is doing well and revealed that he will be taking a break from work to get some medical treatment. As soon as the news broke, Manisha Koirala and Dutt's other celebrity friends took to their social media to send prayers to the actor.

Manisha Koirala sends prayers for Sanjay Dutt's health

Sadden to hear about your health challenge dear baba @duttsanjay .. but I know you are tougher !! There has been tremendous struggles in your life and you overcame them, this too shall be yet another win .. praying for your well-being ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ» — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) August 12, 2020

Just hours after Sanjay Dutt announced a break from work for health reasons, actor Manisha Koirala took to her Twitter to send prayers to the actor. She said that she was saddened by the news and added that she knows he is a tough person. The actor said that there have been huge struggles in Dutt's life before and he has managed to overcome them all. Further stating that this would be another win for him, she wrote that she is praying for his well being.

Sanjay Dutt took to his social media on August 11 to announce that he is taking a break from work. Sharing a picture of a note, the actor said that his friends and family are with him and urged his well-wishers not to speculate about anything. He further said that he will soon be back with the love and prayers of his fans.

Fans and followers quickly took to their comments section to send prayers to Sanju. Actor Mahhi Vij wrote, "My hero my childhood crush â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸get well soonest". Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Get well soon Baba - â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ we love you -our prayers are with you for your speedy recovery". Athiya Shetty simply commented with a black heart emoji on the actor's post.

An official statement by Maanayata Dutt reads, "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support.

Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead.

All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity”.

