Sanjay Dutt's Fan Stands Vigil Outside Hospital Before The Actor Gets Discharged; See Pic

Ever since the news of Sanjay Dutt being hospitalised has gone viral, fans have gone all out to pray for the actor’s speedy recovery. And their prayers have been answered as the actor returns to home fit and fine. However, during that one day that the actor was in the admitted fans all went on to prayer for the actor’s good health. Recently, a picture of Sanjay’s fan standing outside the hospital has been making rounds on the internet.

Recently, a paparazzi outside Lilavati hospital clicked on a fan, where actor Sanjay Dutt had his treatment after complaining of breathlessness. He had been screened negative for COVID-19 and is brought back home today. The fan was seen carrying a photo of the actor from his film Vaastav.

The fan can be seen sporting a white shirt, cream coloured pants and a blue bandana. He also stood there with full precautions wearing gloves and a face mask. Take a look at the post below.

Sanjay Dutt returns home after getting discharged from hospital

On Monday actor Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to a city hospital on Saturday after complaining of breathlessness, returned home. The actor had been photographed outside his residence by the paparazzi. The Kalank actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital and has confirmed his diagnosis of COVID-19 and has said he has tested negative. He also told his fans that he was "doing well".

Also read | Sanjay Dutt Shares The New Poster Of 'Sadak 2' On His Instagram; Check It Out

On August 8, Sanjay had taken to his Twitter handle to write telling that he is ‘doing well’ and was currently under ‘medical observation and the COVID-19 report is negative as well’. He further added that with the help and care of the excellent doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, he should be home in a day or two. He also thanked fans for their good wishes and blessings.

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

Also read | Sanjay Dutt Returns Home After Getting Discharged From Hospital, Waves At Paparazzi

On the work front

The makers of the much-anticipated film Sadak 2 have unveiled the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt, who plays a crucial role in the movie. The first look of the actor has been garnering praise and comments from fans and netizens. Taking to Instagram, the makers revealed the first look of Sanjay Dutt’s character. In the picture, one can notice Sanjay giving some intense looks. He can be seen sporting a black kurta and a zipper jacket.

Also read | Sanjay Dutt Tweets About His Health After Being Hospitalised Over Breathing Issues

Also read | Sanjay Dutt Hospitalised Over Breathing Issues, Tests Negative For COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.