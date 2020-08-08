Sanjay Dutt hospitalised over breathing issues, tests negative for COVID-19

Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathing issue on Saturday. The actor has tested negative for COVID-19, but is currently under observation. The Munnabhai MBBS star is ‘perfectly fine’, as per the hospital statement.

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt and twin children Iqra and Shahraan have been in Dubai since the lockdown. Recently, on Sanjay and Maanayata's birthdays, they had shared how much they miss each other.

On Maanayata's birthday, he had shared a video of the couple’s sweet moments and wished his ladylove with a heartwarming note. The actor revealed that he called his wife as ‘mom’ as he thanked her for coming into his life and ‘making it beautiful.’

Extending his love, he called her ‘amazing’ and shared how much he missed her and the kids for the celebrations. The 'Munnabhai MBBS' star hoped the day was ‘special’ for her as much as she was ‘special’ for him.

Sanjay Dutt on professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay Dutt is set to feature in multiple films in the next few weeks. He will first be seen in Sadak 2, that brings him back with frequent collaborator Mahesh Bhatt and Sadak co-star Pooja Bhatt. The film releases on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

He will also star in Bhuj: The Pride of India, alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, among others, which will also release on Disney+ Hotstar. His film Torbaaz too has been announced for release on Netflix.

Sanjay Dutt's look for KGF 2 too had become a talking point.

