Manisha Koirala Recalls Fan Girl Moment With Rekha; Says 'In Awe Of This Beautiful Soul'

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala has been quite active on different social media platforms. She engages with her fans and followers by posting regularly. Recently, the star took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself alongside actor Rekha through her official handle. Here is everything you need to know about Manisha Koirala’s latest social media post on the photo-sharing platform. Check it out:

Manisha Koirala's fan girl moment with Rekha

Actor Manisha Koirala took to social media and shared a photo of herself through her official Instagram handle on September 4, 2020, Friday. She had a fan moment with Bollywood star Rekha. In the throwback photo, the actor expressed her feelings about meeting the latter.

The photo features Manisha Koirala with Rekha in traditional attire. The former has donned a maroon coloured outfit and accessorized with large statement earrings and a matching neckpiece. On the other hand, Rekha has opted for classic white attire. For a complete look, she has donned gorgeous white earpieces, Gajra, and applied a dark coloured lip shade.

In the caption accompanying her post, Manisha Koirala expressed how she felt after meeting the Bollywood star. The actor also called her gorgeous, talented, strong, bright-minded, and a loving soul, among other things. She penned, “How gorgeous is she!!! I m in awe of this beautiful soul... after long hours of conversation I can’t stop wondering how can life put so much of talent in one person... great actor, wonderful singer, kind n loving soul, strong & bright mind, unshakable love for life and art...Rekha Ji, it’s an honour to know you ðŸŒ·ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ’• #salute #fangirlmoment.” Check out her photo on Instagram:

Response on Manisha Koirala's photo

Within an hour of sharing her photo with Rekha, Manisha Koirala’s Instagram post garnered more than 9000 likes and over 100 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Many of her fans and followers admired Manisha Koirala as well as Rekha. On the other hand, several internet users showcased their support through unique emoticons such as different colours of hearts, crown, kisses, fire, and claps, to name a few. Check out some of the responses on the actor’s photo:

