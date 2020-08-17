Manisha Koirala Shares Pictures Of Her Birthday Celebrations As She Turns 50; See Here

Manisha Koirala is an evergreen Indian actor, best known for her characters played in the Hindi movie industry. The actor recently turned 50 years old on August 16, 2020, and shared the pictures of how she celebrated her birthday amid the pandemic. Read further ahead to know more.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Says Leading Men Need To Reduce Fees For The Industry To Survive

Manisha Koirala’s birthday celebrations

Manisha Koirala, born on August 17, 1970, turned 50 years old this year. The actor recently shared the pictures of how she celebrated her birthday amid the pandemic. On August 17, 2020, she took to her official Instagram handle to post a bunch of pictures of how she celebrated this joyous occasion.

The post consists of pictures of Manisha Koirala posing with her husband, children, and parents. The post also consists of the pictures of the customized cake that were presented to Manisha Koirala and also many flowers that were brought to her. The actor captioned the picture, “Start of a new decade with close family n friends..couldn’t meet all the people I love dew to reasons beyond our control.. still hoping we see better days and celebrate life..with wish and prayers in my heart ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ’•ðŸŒ·”.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Says She Has Faced Scenarios Worse Than Pandemic

Just as Manisha Koirala shared the post, it went viral in no-time. The post gained over 14,000 likes within just a few hours and people have spammed the comment section of the actor’s post with comments of wishing her a "very happy birthday". Not only fans but even actors like Lisa Ray and Preity Zinta have wished the actor through the comments.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon's 'Kshatriya' Was To Feature Manisha Koirala And Rekha; Read Trivia

After taking a break from the Hindi movies, Manisha Koirala appeared in 2018’s critically acclaimed movie, Sanju. She played the character of Sanjay Dutt’s mother and gained a lot of praises for her performance in the movie.

Manisha Koirala was last seen in the comedy-drama romance movie, Maska (2020), which was a Neeraj Udhwani’s directorial. The movie also cast Prit Kamani and Sherley Setia as lead characters of the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the life of an aspiring actor who turns his back on the beloved Irani café that is run by his family for generations. The movie was released on the OTT platform, Netflix, on March 30, 2020.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Sends Prayers For Sanjay Dutt, Says 'this Too Shall Be Yet Another Win'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.