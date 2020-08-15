From Sonali Bendre To Lisa Ray, Bollywood Celebs Who Have Battled Cancer

Bollywood celebrities in the past few years have been vocal about their fight against several illnesses. One such instance is when celebrities were vocal about their battle with cancer. Here are a few actors who have battled cancer in the past.

Bollywood stars who battled cancer through the years

Also Read | Sonali Bendre Posts Adorable Birthday Wish For Her Son Ranveer: 'All I Need Is You!'

Rishi Kapoor

In various older interviews, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh had been vocal about the Bobby actor's cancer diagnosis. The actor was being treated in New York for close to 9 months and the whole treatment lasted for about 11 months. However, the actor lost his life to cancer in April 2020.

Also Read | Sonali Bendre's Adorable Instagram Pic Receives 'Aww' From Tahira Kashyap; See Post

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan had shocked his fans all over the world when he revealed that he had been battling neuroendocrine cancer. It was during this time Irrfan had asked his fans and the media to grant him some privacy. The late actor was reportedly flown to London to seek treatment which involved 6 cycles of chemo. The actor was quite vocal about his battle and had spoken bravely about his condition.

Also Read | Dharmendra Celebrates 30 Years Of Sunny Deol's 'Ghayal'; Takes Stroll Down Memory Lane

Sonali Bendre

Actor Sonali Bendre too had made a social media revelation about her cancer. She had mentioned that she had been diagnosed with “High Grade” cancer. The actor had also shared her bald pictures with fans on social media, keeping them posted about her battle from time to time.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Sends Prayers For Sanjay Dutt, Says 'this Too Shall Be Yet Another Win'

Tahira Kashyap

Wife of Ayushmann Khurana, director Tahira Kashyap too battled cancer. Like Sonali Bendre, Tahira too chose to document her battle with cancer online to inspire others as well. The director had taken to Instagram to reveal that she had been diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer and was seeking medical treatment. Tahira Kashyap documented her fight by sharing several images and kept fans posted about her battle.

Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu too battled leukaemia and won his battle with cancer. The director, who emerged victorious from the battle, has been pretty vocal about his journey. In numerous interviews, he talked about his experiences and how he believed his best work came after this tough phase.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala went through a six-month-long treatment process in her battle with ovarian cancer. During 2012, the renowned actor went through a series of painful chemotherapy sessions in New York. The actor won the fight and wrote a book about her struggle with cancer.

Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray was among the first few celebrities to openly discuss her cancer diagnosis. Unlike most celebrities at the time, Lisa was quite vocal about her illness and spoke about her battle with cancer.

Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan had announced through an Instagram post how his father Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer. In the post, the actor went on to talk about Rakesh Roshan’s cancer diagnosis. It was revealed that Rakesh Roshan had been diagnosed with an early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat..

Nafisa Ali Sodhi

Nafisa Ali Sodhi was among the few celebrities who fought cancer with a smile. The veteran actor was active on social media and kept her fans posted on her treatment. She even posted a picture during one of her chemotherapies in which she could be seen in all smiles. The actor at the time had been diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.