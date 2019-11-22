Manjari Fadnnis Stars In The United Nations-backed Short Film, Megha's Divorce

Manjari Fadnnis will soon be seen in a short film which has reportedly been backed by the United Nations. The actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed show Barot House. Manjari Fadnnis has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam language films. She is known for her performance in the 2008 Hindi film, Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na. She has also worked in Bollywood films like Faltu, Grand Masti, and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The actor will be seen next is a short film titled Megha’s Divorce.

Megha’s Divorce to be backed by the United Nations?

Manjari Fadnnis will soon be seen in a short film, Megha’s Divorce. The film has been gaining a lot of recognition as it first premiered at the International Film Festival in Rome, Italy. The film will also be premiered at IFFI which stands for International Film Festival of India. The short film is a part of an anthology titled Interdependence, which consists of 11 short pieces from all over the world. This includes films from countries like Morocco, Chad, Portugal, and Switzerland, amongst others. The anthology is one hour and forty minutes long.

The short film Megha’s Divorce has been directed by Nila Madhab Panda and produced by Handyyman. In the film, Manjari Fadnnis will play a pivotal role alongside critically acclaimed actor Divya Dutta. The plot of the short film revolves around Megha and Akaash who are settled in Delhi and have been facing issues in their marriage. The film will focus on the concept of climate change and aims at showcasing the deteriorating quality of air in the city. The film is expected to be premiered in at least 20 film festivals.

Read IFFI 2019 Attendees Include Some Of The Most Popular Bollywood Celebs; See Photos Here

Read Sophie Choudry: Best Tropical Looks Of The Fit Bollywood Star

Manjari Fadnnis talks about the short film

In an interview with a leading daily, Manjari Fadnnis spoke about being honoured to be a part of such a prestigious project. She said that the concept is very pertinent to the present time. She also conveyed her distress over the smog that has been making news in Delhi. She also spoke about how working with Nila, the director, has been a learning experience in itself. She also said that as an actor, playing a character like Megha has been truly fulfilling.

Read Hrithik Roshan: Here Are The Best Hook Steps Of Bollywood's Dancing King

Read Helen's Birthday: Here Is The Family Tree Of Bollywood's First Cabaret Dancer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.