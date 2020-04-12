Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal Stuck In Remote Uttarakhand Amid Lockdown: Report

Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee and Deepak Dobriyal are reportedly stranded in a remote area of Uttarakhand where they had been filming for their upcoming movie when the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. As per reports, the actors and the crew of their film have been stuck at a place where there is no television and very poor network connectivity. The location is somewhere along the outskirts of Uttarakhand where the filming was scheduled to take place amid the wilderness.

While Manoj Bajpayee's daughter and wife are present at the location, Angrezi Medium actor Deepak Dobriyal's family is in Mumbai. Bajpayee has confirmed that even though they are stuck, they have been extremely careful and are safe on the location. The duo along with their teams have been stuck in the remote location in Uttarakhand for over three weeks now.

The 21-day lockdown imposed by the government has now been extended for an additional two weeks as the number of active cases of the novel coronavirus has been increasing at an alarming rate in the country. After a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced on April 11 that the lockdown will continue until April 30 in Maharashtra in order to curb the rampant spread of the deadly coronavirus infection in the state.

Schools, colleges, public transport, and several other services have been closed to stop the transmission of the virus which spreads through contact. The 21-day lockdown has been extended in other states in the country as well.

Impact of coronavirus in India

The deadly COVID-19 virus has infected a total number of 8447 people in India and 274 have succumbed to it. 764 people have been cured of the infection after receiving prompt medical attention.

