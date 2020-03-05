Angrezi Medium's Deepak Dobriyal Opens Up About Work Politics In The Industry

Angrezi Medium is just around the corner and the actors and fans are highly excited for the theatrical release of the same. During the promotion of the film, Deepak Dobriyal was seen talking about work politics in the film industry. Read on to know what the Maqbool actor had to say about work politics in Bollywood:

Deepak Dobriyal opens up on industry politics

According to reports, Angrezi Medium cast was seen in a group interview, talking about their film. In the same interview, actor Deepak Dobriyal was seen talking about how he has suffered from work politics. He also stated how he has dealt with the issue over the years.

Sharing his experience, the Uttarakhand-based actor stated that for the last 10 years, whichever film he has done, the directors and filmmakers have approached him with the scripts. Dobriyal stated that he has been a part of several camps of the industry, but later decided to step out of all. He revealed that he was a part of Vishal Bhardwaj, Rakeysh Mehra, Anurag Kashyap, and Ram Gopal Verma’s camps.

The art-house actor revealed that he would do everything to fit into these groups, but then, he came to a point where he just decided to stick to good scripts. Now, he is only committed to scripts and not people, as an actor. He said, “Agar aap kachra scripts laoge toh, me nahi karunga.”

Deepak Dobriyal spoke up saying that there have been some filmmakers who did not respect him, they include Nikhil Advani, Rakeysh Mehra, and Dinesh Vijan. Dobriyal then stated that he likes to share his opinion, and almost 80% of people take his opinions seriously. He also stated that he does not indulge in the writing part anymore.

Talking about scripts, he stated that he knows why there are no good scripts. The reason is that there are scripts of stories which are not original, and are repetitive, the characters’ graph does not have an impact. The pressure of glorifying the lead characters create issues as other characters are not focused on properly.

The Dabangg 2 actor then revealed that nowadays actors like Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi and a few others have started exploring a lot in terms of films, and the main reason behind this is good scripts that writers are nowadays coming up with. This has led to a paradigm shift in the film industry. Fans of the actor are highly anticipating the release of the film.

