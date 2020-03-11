Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Risked His Life Twice During The Shooting Of '1971' Movie

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed that he 'almost lost' his life twice while shooting for the 2007 movie,1971. In an Instagram post, he mentioned that the movie was shot in Manali in the extreme cold weather due to which he was going to lose his life twice. He also stated some incidents that happened with him while shooting for the film. He also mentioned that the film has won two national awards and that the shooting went on for two months in Manali. Take a look at some more details about the movie.

Manoj Bajpayee's 1971 movie

The movie was directed by Amrit Sagar and the cast of the film include Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan, Chitaranjan Giri, Kumud Mishra, Manav Kaul, Deepak Dobriyal, Piyush Mishra and Vivek Mishra. Manoj Bajpayee played the role of Major Suraj Dahiya in the film. The actor was also last seen in the movie Sonchiriya. The movie's cast also includes Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana.

Apart from his film career, the actor was also seen in the Amazon web series The Family Man. He played the role of Srikanth Tiwari in the web series. The Amazon web series no doubt has entertained the audiences in season 1. The actor is also looking forward to the second season of The Family Man.

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming projects

Manoj Bajpayee is currently busy gearing up for his upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari that is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film's cast also includes Fatima Sana Shaikh and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie's dialogues are written by Rohan Shankar. The movie was scheduled to release on January 6, 2020, but now the date has been postponed. Post this announcement, the release date has not been confirmed yet by the makers of the film.

