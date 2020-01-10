Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About His Early Days; Makes A Shocking Revelation

Manoj Bajpayee, who was recently seen in The Family Man, an action drama web series from Amazon Prime Video, is one of the most respected actors in Bollywood. He has received praise from the audience and critics for his performances in many offbeat films. Recently, he was seen opening up about his early days in the industry.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his early days in the industry

In an interview with a leading news daily, the actor revealed his initial struggle in the industry, and how he got into Bollywood. The actor said that he came to Bollywood in an era when auditions and casting directors were not used, unlike modern times. The Family Man actor stated that back in his days, artists would give their photographs to the assistant directors, which would end up in the dustbin.

The Satya actor said that he has seen assistant directors throwing away pictures the minute he turns his back. Manoj Bajpayee also said that he has been thrown out of a film or a series as soon as he gave his first shot. The actor said that minutes after giving the first shot, he has been asked to take off his costume and leave.

Manoj Bajpayee entered the film industry in 1994, with the crime drama Drohkaal, where he just had a one-minute role. He has been featured in several films, but he remained unnoticed until he was seen as a gangster in Ram Gopal Varma’s iconic crime drama Satya.

Manoj's role in the film proved to be a breakthrough for the actor. He is the recipient of two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. He will be next seen in Out of the Fire, an American action thriller, which features Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour, in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in the year 2020.

