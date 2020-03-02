Manoj Bajpayee ignores own meme in Ivanka Trump's tweet, sees larger picture with fun post

USA President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump seems to have a big popularity in India after her recent visit. Not just the netizens, even celebrities seem to be smitten by her. After Diljit Dosanjh shared a meme posing alongside Ivanka Trump at the Taj Mahal and the latter surprisingly responding to it, now Manoj Bajpayee has also joined the banter.

Bajpayee had featured in one of the memes that a netizen had shared where his Gangs of Wasseypur character in seen with Ivanka at the Taj Mahal. Responding to the post, she had shared how she appreciated the warmth of Indians and made friends.

I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people.



...I made many new friends!!! https://t.co/MXz5PkapBg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

While the Satya star could have reacted to Ivanka sharing his meme, he saw the bigger picture in Ivanka’s message for Indians. The actor is all set to feature in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Hai alongside Diljit Dosanjh. So, not just did Manoj photoshop himself into Diljit and Ivanka’s Taj Mahal moment, but also took their poses on to other snaps with Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Maria Sharapova and even Queen Elizabeth.

Sharing the video, he wrote they were ‘Mangal’ and were all set to come hard at everyone, referring to their movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Here's the post

Earlier, Diljit was lucky to get a reply from Ivanka Trump, who sportingly thanked him for taking her to the ‘spectacular’ Taj Mahal and terming it an experience she will never forget. However, Manoj might not be so lucky since he didn’t tag Ivanka and only taggged the members of the film’s team including Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film is directed by Parmanu fame Abhishek Sharma and had gone on floors in January 2020.

