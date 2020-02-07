Diljit Dosanjh And Manoj Bajpayee Laugh Out Loud In First Look Of 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is an upcoming comedy film featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. The movie was officially announced on December 24, 2019. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, it is reportedly a family comedy produced by Zee Studios. Recently, film analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first glimpse of Suraj pe Mangal Bhari.

First Glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari out!

In the picture, Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee are seen standing near the door of the train. Manoj Bajpayee is seen pointing and laughing at something along with Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit Dosanjh is seen wearing a corduroy jacket paired with black pants. While Manoj Bajpayee is seen wearing a jodhpur jacket and white pants.

After seeing the picture, fans are expecting the two in a scene where they are mocking someone or laughing at something they did before taking the train.

Manoj Bajpayee also shared the same picture on his social media. An interesting thing about his post was the caption that says Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari at Platform 10. It would be interesting for the fans to guess what is platform 10 and what activity is called Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari?

In the recent past, Manoj Bajpayee posted a picture of a clapper board from the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari set, giving his fans the news of the commencement of the movie shooting. This is the first time that the trio Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpai, and Fatima Sana Shaikh would be seen together on-screen.

The director of the movie, Abhishek Sharma, talked about the movie to a media portal. He said that the movie is set in the ’90s when there was no social media or mobile phones. He had also revealed that the movie shoot has been scheduled from January 6 till mid-march 2020. He also mentioned that the movie is likely to release before the year ends.

