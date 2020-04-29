Manoj Bajpayee Treats Fans With Throwback Pic From His First Full-length Play; See Post

Recently, the announcement of a lockdown extension was made by the Government of India to control the spread of Coronavirus and the officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by re-airing some iconic shows. On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his social media account to share a throwback picture, when he first started out as an actor. Read details.

Also Read | Stuck In Nainital, Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal Get Screened By Health Department

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who enjoys a decent fan following on social media platforms, took to his Instagram handle to share an unseen throwback picture, which features the actor performing in his very first theatrical play. As seen in the monochromatic picture shared, Manoj Bajpayee can be seen all dressed up in a coat and black spectacles. Manoj Bajpayee captioned the picture with: “My first full-length play IBSEN’s ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE for Hindu college when I was 19ys old.looking at the photos remembered my friend and director of the play late desh Deepak. Be peaceful wherever you are desh!!”. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Is Manoj Bajpayee In 'Extraction'? Fans Confused As His Name Pops Up In Cast List

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Birthday: Manoj Bajpayee And Other Celebs Wish The Actor

Manoj- on the professional front

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in The Family Man, which is an edgy action-drama series. The Family Man tells the story of a middle-class man, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job. Starring Priyamani, Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi in the leading roles, the makers of the series are planning for a new season and have already roped in actor Samantha Akkineni. However, the release date of The Family Man 2 is yet to be announced.

Also Read | Stuck In Nainital, Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal Get Screened By Health Department

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.