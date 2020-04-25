Is Manoj Bajpayee In 'Extraction'? Fans Confused As His Name Pops Up In Cast List

The movie Extraction was released on the OTT platform Netflix on April 24. The movie starred Chris Hemsworth alongside Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Suraj Rikame, and David Harbour. There have been many claims, however, that actor Manoj Bajpayee is also a part of the movie. People on Twitter shared Manoj's name along with the cast, which led to confusion on whether he is a part of the film. Here are some of these tweets:

EXTRACTION - Netflix

Starcast - Chris Hemsworth, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hudda, Farahani, David Harbour.



This is one hell of a surprise starcast with screenplay from Joe Russo

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/t13VwZJmo7 — Huma 🐦🍂 (@Miss_huma_) April 7, 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, David Harbour , produced by Russo Brothers .... Damn I even heard Manoj Bajpayee is there too.



Mindfucked..



EXTRACTION is gonna be one hell of a watch. 24th April, come soon.



P.S- Mr Pankaj Tripathi, you deserve every bit, Sir. pic.twitter.com/zif4l24FZb — Sush🐈♥️ (@SushmitaGoswa17) April 7, 2020

Where is Manoj Bajpayee in Extraction?

Manoj Bajpayee is not a part of the movie Extraction. The tweets that talk about Manoj Bajpayee being in the film has created confusion about his presence. The IMDb list of actors who are a part of the movie also does not include Manoj. The negative character played in the movie is by actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Here is a screenshot from IMDb with the cast-list of Extraction:

Many people tweeted about the movie and also gave their review about it. While mentioning the names of the cast, they added Manoj Bajpayee. This led to people searching for the "Extraction Manoj Bajpayee scene". A Twitter user also made the assumption that maybe his role was cut out later:

Just watched.. He is not in the film.. May be role cut later in final edits. — Officer Meow Meow Fuzzyface (@boomerang_baz) April 24, 2020

As one can see on Google Trends:

