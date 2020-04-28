Samantha Akkineni's Birthday: Manoj Bajpayee And Other Celebs Wish The Actor

Super Deluxe actor Samantha Akkineni turns 33 today. Fans have already started showering their love and wishes for the actor on social media. Many celebrities also took to their social media to share their heartwarming wishes for Samantha Akkineni including Manoj Bajpayee, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, etc.

Celebs drop in their wishes for Samantha Akkineni

Manoj Bajpayee took to social media earlier today to share a screenshot of his The Family Man team coming together on a video call to wish Samantha Akkineni. He even shared an adorable birthday message for his co-star. Samantha Akkineni will be a part of Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man in the second season of the show.

Rana Daggubati also had a special wish in store for his Bangalore Naatkal co-star Samantha Akkineni on her special day. The actor shared a post that was shared on one of his fan accounts of a collage with Samantha Akkineni. He also added. “Happy happy Ruth, have the best one”.

Rakul Preet Singh was also among the many celebrities who wished Samantha Akkineni. Rakul Preet Singh also shared a special message on the actor’s birthday, “Wish you all the happiness and joy in the world. Your positivity, drive, determination and just the person that you are inspires me”.

Happppy bdayyyyy gorgeous @Samanthaprabhu2 ! Wish you all the happiness and joy in the world. Your positivity, drive , determination and just the person that you are inspires me. Keep shining ! Lots n lots of love ❤️❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 28, 2020

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna also tweeted a special birthday message for Samantha Akkineni. She wished her a very happy birthday. Rashmika Mandanna also added, “have a lovely one”.

Happy birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 mademoiselle.. 🤗✨ have a lovely one. ♥️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 28, 2020

However, Samantha Akkineni received her best birthday wish from her husband, Naga Chaitanya who baked her a special birthday cake. Samantha Akkineni also shared the pictures of the same on her social media. She even shared a video of her husband during the prepping stage.

