Stuck In Nainital, Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal Get Screened By Health Department

Bollywood actors Deepak Dobriyal and Manoj Bajpayee, who were Nainital shooting for their film, were unable to return to their respective homes due to lockdown. As per reports, Manoj Bajpayee is accompanied by his wife and daughter, while Deepak Dobriyal is alone. Both the actors have been sharing several pictures on their social media handles, showing fans glimpses of how they are spending their lockdown.

According to reports, a medical team from the health department reached the Woodhouse Resort on Wednesday and screened the actors and crew members. It was also reported that Manoj Bajpayee praised the health department’s work and said that the doctors are doing a great job by saving the lives of many people. He also went on to appreciate the efforts of the doctors and team members who came to check on them amid the difficult crisis.

Manoj Bajpayee further revealed that his wife and daughter love the place. He added saying that they wake up to the chirping of birds and head out to different locations with his family at noon. He also said that he is spending his time writing poems and stories.

In an earlier interview, Deepak Dobriyal also revealed that even though they were supposed to be shooting in Uttarakhand for two months, he still misses his family members who are in Mumbai. He also said that he misses his friends and his daily work life. The actor also promised his staff members that he will pay for their expenses during the crises even if he has to take a loan.

